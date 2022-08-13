Heritage Week in Carlow - What's On?

Events taking place across Carlow look to the past to create a more resilient future for National Heritage Week 2022.

Running from Saturday 13 – Sunday 21 of August, organisers have responded with vigour to this year's theme of biodiversity and sustainability

A family fun biodiversity day at Tobar Bhride Community Park; talks on the biodiversity and history of Altamont Gardens; and get to know native wildflowers at Millford Weir.

This is just a flavour of the wide-ranging events taking place across Carlow that will allow people to get hands-on with heritage as part of National Heritage Week 2022, which kicks off this Saturday, 13th August and runs until Sunday, 21st August.

In-person event and digital project organisers have responded with enthusiasm to this year's theme of sustainability and biodiversity, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds from across Carlow to learn more about the county's built, cultural and natural heritage, helping to ensure its preservation and protection into the future.

The Heritage Council is calling on heritage newcomers, enthusiasts and experts alike to consider how they might encourage and promote sustainability in their own lives during National Heritage Week and beyond.

The Heritage Council is encouraging people to visit www.heritageweek.ie to see what events are taking place in their locality or across the country. Participants can browse the website and create a bespoke National Heritage Week' Events Trail' to help them plan their week according to their location, their particular heritage interests and their preferred event type, such as a festival, performance, exhibition or re-enactment.

Some local highlights from this year's National Heritage Week programme include:

Myshall Community Family Biodiversity Day: A family day focusing on biodiversity awareness sharing, flower bed planting, bird feeder crafting, tree trail and heritage trail scavenger hunting and much more. More…

Medieval Irish Walled Gardens to the present day looking at their history, plants & biodiversity: Three days of talks on the history, biodiversity and present day life at Altamont Gardens. More…

Getting to Know our Native Wildflowers at Millford Weir: A guided walk along Millford Weir, learning to identify native plants and reconnect with local wildlife.

National Heritage Week 13 – 21 August 2022

Brings together communities, families, organisations, cultural institutions, academics and enthusiasts, to build awareness about the value of heritage and support its conservation.https://t.co/fY1hbHhrU9 — County Carlow Chamber (@carlowchamber) August 8, 2022

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said:

"This year, National Heritage Week looks to the past to create a better future.

"The theme of sustainable heritage and biodiversity encourages us all to reflect on how our history and heritage can play a part in protecting our planet.

"Whether it's learning a new skill like embroidery, blacksmithing or pottery making; better understanding how to prevent biodiversity loss in our own back gardens or country lanes; or gaining fresh insight into the history of our art, music or the Irish language and sharing this knowledge among friends and family, there are endless ways to get involved.

"I would encourage people to visit the National Heritage Week website and browse the vast array of events and projects taking place and plan their week.

"I would like to thank all in-person event and digital project organisers for their enthusiasm and dedication, and wish them the very best as National Heritage Week approaches."

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Saturday August 20, Wild Child Day invites children to go outside and explore Ireland's natural heritage and biodiversity in a fun and enjoyable way.

The Heritage Council is encouraging children to look at the world around them differently, to open their eyes to the diverse beauty of the landscape in their area and to explore their locality or even further afield. On Sunday August 21, as part of Water Heritage Day, the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to participate in National Heritage Week events that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland's largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

For more information, visit www.heritageweek.ie.