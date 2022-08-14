Search

14 Aug 2022

Outdoor recreation in Carlow to benefit from funding boost for walking trails

Funding of almost €1 million will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including 8 in Kilkenny and 4 in Carlow

Lili Lonergan

14 Aug 2022 5:53 PM

Community groups responsible for managing walking trails in Carlow and Kilkenny will receive grants of €6,600 and €17,000 respectively under new funding announced today, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, confirmed.

Deputy Phelan welcomed news from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that funding of almost €1 million will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including 8 in Kilkenny and 4 in Carlow.

Deputy Phelan said:

“Trail walking is a great activity for families in Kilkenny and Carlow to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems this summer. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns.

“The community groups receiving the grant in Kilkenny and Carlow can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors. “This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.

“Community Trail Management Organisations are registered with Sport Ireland and work in conjunction with Kilkenny and Carlow County Council, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining their local trails.”

The investment for Carlow includes:

  • Carlow - Bunclody Loafers Windfarm Loop - €1,000
  • Carlow - Bunclody Loafers - Kilbrannish Loop - €2,800
  • Carlow, Wexford* - Bunclody Loafers - Clody Valley Long Lane Loop - €1,400
  • Carlow, Wexford* - Bunclody Loafers - Clody Valley Craan Loop - €1,400

Minister Heather Humphreys added:

“This new initiative which I am announcing today in conjunction with Sport Ireland is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors.

“Ireland’s first ever National Outdoor Recreation Strategy is currently being developed by my Department in conjunction with Comhairle na Tuaithe. The Strategy, which will be launched shortly, will provide a long term vision for the growth and development of outdoor recreation in Ireland.

“With the sunshine set to continue this week, I would encourage everybody, young and old, to get active and enjoy the wonderful walking trails we have all across rural Ireland”, Minister Humphreys concluded.

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

