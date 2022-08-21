Come along to the official opening of Killeshin FC new clubhouse - all welcome!
Killeshin FC would like to invite people to join them for the official opening of SCATS Quaker Park, New Clubhouse & FIFA 3G Pitch on Saturday August 27.
Reception is at 4.30pm with the official opening at 5.30pm.
Refreshments will be served with a fun day for family guaranteed.
Past players & management along with supporters are especially welcome.
