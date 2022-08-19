Come along to the Irish premiere of award-winning dark-comedy film in Carlow!

Tickets are free but booking is essential to secure your place
‘Mrs. H’ is returning home from her tour of world domination to grace us with her presence right here in Carlow!
AND YOU CAN GET FREE TICKETS!!!
Shot by SUNFA Films in both Carlow and Laois in late 2020 and released onto the competitive festival circuit in early 2021, ‘Mrs. H’ tells the darkly comedic tale of a young couple who spend the night at a B&B with a host who is more than a little odd.
In fact, she’s downright murderous!
Written and directed by Carlow's own Heather Grogan, this dark comedy features an outstanding performance by Mrs. Mary Doyle of Carlow Little Theatre fame! She is accompanied by a fantastic ensemble of actors, both new to and veterans of the Irish film industry.
Following a highly successful festival-run, ‘Mrs. H’ is finally back to impress on her home turf for one night only!
So roll up! Come one, come all, and book your tickets for an evening of comedic terror and wit!
The Irish Premiere of Award Winning film ‘Mrs. H.’ takes place on Saturday August 27, 7.30pm-8.30pm, IMC Cinema, Barrack Street, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.
Get yours here:
https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/irish-premiere-of-the-award-winning-film-mrs-h-tickets-401401993167
*This film contains bad language and scenes of violence.
**The Snack-bar in IMC Carlow accepts payment by Card only.
