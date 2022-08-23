100 new jobs in MSD expansion welcomed in Carlow

MSD has operated in Carlow since 2008 with a current workforce of 530 people
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed 100 new jobs in an expansion plan at MSD Carlow.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“I’m delighted for Carlow with MSD’ announcement to create 100 new jobs here. It shows the commitment of MSD to Carlow and their belief in the talent of the local workforce. This is a significant boost for the area.
She continued, “When operational, these will be highly skilled jobs, with roles including quality control, operations, engineering, supply chain and technical support. The creation of good, long term skilled jobs in Carlow is to be celebrated.
“The new, state-of-the-art facility will be focussing on the production of next generation oncology biologics and will create and additional 700 roles during construction which is due to start immediately.
“I want to thank Carlow County Council for their role in approving this expansion and to the staff and management of MSD for their commitment to the area and wish them every success with their expansion.
“The expansion of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing within Ireland is very positive, positioning Ireland as a leader on the world stage for pharma and delivering continuous employment opportunities” concluded Deputy Murnane O’Connor.
The Carlow site has become integral to MSD’s global manufacturing operations and is part of the overall MSD Irish operation including facilities in Tipperary, Cork, Meath and Dublin.
