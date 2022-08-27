Carlow Town Bus park to temporarily close to facilitate essential works
Carlow Municipal District will be carrying out essential upgrade works within Carlow Town Bus Park from Tuesday September 6, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022.
To facilitate these works and to ensure that the works are carried out in a safe manner Carlow Town Bus Park will be closed from Tuesday September 6, 2022 to Friday November 18, 2022. Temporary bus stops will be provided.
Carlow Municipal District apologises for any inconvenience caused as a result of these works and shall endeavour to complete the works in a timely manner.
If you have any queries in relation to the bus park closure please contact Carlow Municipal District Office on 059 9136272.
