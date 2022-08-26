Homeowners and landlords can now advertise directly to students in Carlow with new website

South East Technological University President, Prof Veronica Campbell this week launched the SETUStudentPad website to help connect SETU students in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford with a room to rent, landlords with a house or apartment and individuals looking for a flat mate or housemate.

Prof Campbell is keenly aware that accommodation remains uppermost in the minds of students and their parents saying “Once again demand for student accommodation will be high and the aim of SETUStudentPad is to give our students access to quality accommodation near to where they study.”

SETUStudentPad will not only be a search engine for our students looking for houses, apartments and digs but also gives homeowners, landlords, and people looking for a flatmate or housemate a chance to avail of the country’s rent a room scheme which allows people to rent a room in their home and earn €14,000 a year tax free.

Jacqui O’Connor SETU’s Head of Accommodation explains:

“SETUStudentPad offers householders or landlords an excellent opportunity to market their rooms or properties to a ready made audience.

“Leaving Certificate results are out on Friday September 2 and I would encourage homeowners and landlords to sign up for free and have their ads in place on the SETUStudentPad platform as soon as possible.”

“Home owners have complete control over the rooms they rent. Many SETU students have different requirements.

“For instance, some students will want to rent a room mid-week only while their course runs, international students are here for only one semester, apprentices are on block study, while others may be looking for a room for the full academic year.

“SETUStudentPad gives the great flexibility on how the home owner rents the room”.

Placing your ad on SETUStudentPad is simple.

Simply sign up online and add your property or room for free using www.setustudentpad.ie/landlords.

If you prefer not to place your ad using the online portal, our accommodation team are here to assist. Simply call 087 2904612 and we’ll get your ad online for you.

SETUStudentPad is also suitable for landlords and accommodation providers such as B&Bs, and hotels wishing to advertise vacancies directly to SETU students.

Information evenings will take place in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford where interested property owners can obtain further information in relation to SETUStudentPad.

Wednesday, August 24 – SETU Arena, Waterford – 4-6pm

Thursday, August 25 – SETU Campus, Carlow – 4-6pm

Wednesday, August 31 – SETU Campus, Wexford – 4-6pm