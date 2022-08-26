Around 2,500 Ukrainian refugees will have to move accommodation by the end of this month

An estimated 2,500 Ukrainian refugees will have to find new accommodation by the end of this month.

It follows after it emerged last month that the State had run out of accommodation for arriving refugees, resulting in Ukrainians being temporarily house at the Gormanston military camp in County Meath.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, the the secretary general of the Irish Red Cross (IRC), Liam O' Dwyer, has said charities do not know where the refugees who are leaving student halls will go.

However, Mr O' Dwyer did say that it is hoped that many refugees will be able to move into pledged accommodation in the next two weeks.

Mr O' Dwyer said another concern was proximity to work for the 6,000 refugees who have commenced work in Ireland.

He also revealed that, to date between 3,600 to 3,700 had moved into pledged accommodation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The IRC has been heavily involved in helping Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

Earlier this month, one volunteer, Rosemarie Heydon, previously voiced concern over the 'huge anxiety' felt by Ukrainian refugees housed in Maynooth University (as well as the IRC volunteers who are working with them) when it came to finding new accommodation for the refugees.

"All of us want a longer-term home for all of them," she said: "But as everyone is well aware, there is a housing crisis in Ireland, and it has been percolating onto the surface, and this addition of 44,000 people does add pressure on the (housing) system."