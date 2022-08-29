Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Electric Picnic is not looking great with heavy showers forecast

Search

29 Aug 2022

29 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Electric Picnic is not looking great with heavy showers and longer spells of rain forecast

While Met Eireann is forecasting a mainly dry and sunny week of weather for Ireland, there is a big change coming for Friday and the weekend according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland. 

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland, high pressure will dominate for much of this week and the weather will be largely dry with good sunny spells. 

However, according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, current indications suggest that Friday and next weekend will be more unsettled with heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times.

The full weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is as follows.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells, the best of these in Munster. Through the afternoon and evening, scattered showers will develop, particularly over the northern half of the country with some turning heavy. Warm with highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze. Monday night will mild and mainly dry with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light easterly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees for much of the country, but not quite as warm in eastern coastal areas where temperatures will reach about 17 or 18 degrees due to mainly light to moderate easterly breezes. Lowest night time temperatures will range from about 9 to 12 degrees.

