Price increase for electricity and gas customers in Carlow announced by another supplier

Another energy supply has announced that it is increasing its electricity prices by almost 30 per cent, the sixth energy supplier in the Irish market to announce an increase in the past two weeks.
Energia announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the cost of its electricity, gas and dual fuel to householders in Carlow and across Ireland from October 7 as the cost of living crisis deepens.
Its Electricity prices will rise by 29pc this time. Gas prices are going up by 39pc.
The latest price increase announcement comes on the same day that Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed there would be another energy credit payment, like the one earlier this year for €200.
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of Cabinet on Wednesday, Mr Ryan said that there would be another such support before the end of the year.
“We held back. A lot of people were arguing we should have done a mini budget in the summer and we said at the time ‘no’, because the time this is going to hit is the late autumn/early next year.
“So I think it was absolutely right for us to hold our fire, to wait to see what the real situation was in the autumn, and that’s when we need to provide supports. That’s the right time to do it.”
When asked whether people could expect to get an “electricity payment” before Christmas, Mr Ryan replied “yes”.
The Green Party leader said that a memo he brought to Cabinet on Wednesday on energy reduction is the first of a series of memos on energy expected over the winter months.
“We’ll start with the public sector, what are we doing ourselves? Lead by example, cutting our energy,” he said.
Reform of the European energy market and supports for people in Budget 2023 will also form part of the government response to the energy crisis, he said.
It's expected the campaign can deliver 5-10% energy savings overall across the sector and up to 15% in buildings
