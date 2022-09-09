Gardaí investigating criminal damage in Carlow
Gardaí in Tullow are investigating an incident that occurred at a house in Park Gate between Friday 2 and Monday 5 of September .
The lock on the door of the house was broken however no entry was gained to the house.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those dates is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 915 1222.
