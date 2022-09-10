'Have your say' on the new proposed Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Carlow

Submissions and observations can be made from today, Monday September 5
The Active Travel Department is inviting members of the public in Carlow to have your say!
Submissions and observations on the proposed Tullow Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme may be made from today, Monday September 5 to Wednesday October 5 online on Carlow County Council's Consultation Portal where you can view plans and particulars of the proposed scheme.
Submissions/observations on the proposed Tullow Road Pedestrian & Cycle Scheme may be made from Monday 5th Sep to Wednesday 5th Oct online on Carlow County Council's Consultation Portal at https://t.co/ts2EMuidPI @carlowppn @CarlowLibraries @activecarlow @allaboutcarlow pic.twitter.com/i4oO5MzVwg— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) September 5, 2022
Proposed Development
As part of its 2022 Active Travel Program of works, Carlow County Council’s Roads Department, in conjunction with the National Transportation Authority (NTA), proposes to develop new pedestrian / cycling facilities in the Tullow Road area of Carlow Town, serving the residential areas of John Sweeney Park, Silver Pines, Burrin Manor, The Laurels, Willow Park, Carrigbrook etc. extending from the previously completed sections of cycling infrastructure, to link up with the River Burrin Walk and Cycle Track.
The project will also provide a permeability link to the Cherrymount Drive area.
