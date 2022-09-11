Application forms now open to become Carlow's Sport Ambassador

The Carlow Sports Ambassador Award, an elite athlete support bursary, is a joint initiative between Carlow County Council & Carlow Sports Partnership (CSP).

CSP is funded by Sport Ireland and operates within the Community Section of Carlow County Council.

The purpose of this elite athlete bursary is to support emerging talent and to provide recognition to individuals who are working towards the highest levels of success in their chosen sport.

For the 2022-23 Ambassador programme there are two bursary amounts of €1,500 available for a female and male Ambassador.

Deborah Foley, Coordinator of Carlow Sports Partnership, states:

"The recipients of this award will act as an ambassador for sport in Carlow, promoting active lifestyles and providing inspiration through their achievements. We are delighted to continue the Sports Ambassador Award and put a spot light on the exceptional sporting talent that Carlow plays host to."

Applications will be assessed based on their current level of participation in sport, endorsement from their governing body of sport and a personal statement from the applicants demonstrating how they would promote sport and healthy lifestyles and act as an ambassador for sport in their home county.

The Carlow Sports Partnership Advisory Committee will assess all applications and come to a decision.

The closing date for applications is Friday September 30, 2022.

Former recipients of the Carlow Sports Partnership Sports Ambassador Awards are Clíodhna Nolan, Tom Daly, Mollie Scott & Marcus Lawlor.

