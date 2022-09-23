ALERT: Detours in place as road resurfacing to take place in Carlow
Road Resurfacing Works in the Tullow Municipal District, at The Mullaun, Tullow, Co Carlow L-20201-0. Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works from Thursday 22nd September – Friday 23rd September.
Duration of work: Work to continue today from 8am – 6pm. Traffic Management / Detours will be in place.
Road Resurfacing Works in the Tullow Municipal District, @ The Mullaun, Tullow, Co Carlow L-20201-0.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) September 22, 2022
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works from Thursday 22nd September – Friday 23rd September. (1) pic.twitter.com/PoGILr4fER
Motorists who intend to use the aforementioned road are advised to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and if feasible, avoid the area in question
Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour to ensure the minimum disruption to motorists and to have the works completed by the appointed time
With a huge increase in eviction notices to renters, Senator Moynihan said Government must intervene to keep a roof over people’s heads this winter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.