Funding boost announced for Carlow biodiversity projects

Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, has announced over €1.4 million in funding for Local Authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

Since it was launched in 2018, a total of almost €4m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF to carry out projects in support of the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017-2021 (NBAP).

“We know that communities are at the heart of biodiversity action and that’s why I’m so thrilled to see this fund continue to grow and increase its impact all across the country,” said Minister Noonan.

“This year, we’ve funded 128 projects across all 31 Local Authorities – this will have real, tangible impact for nature and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time. What’s more, the successful projects are all contributing to the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) and helping to advance our shared vision for nature.

“The new NBAP is currently out for public consultation, so it’s a great opportunity for people to have their say and help shape the future for biodiversity in Ireland.”

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

The following projects in Carlow will receive funding:

Biodiversity Enhancement - The Carlow Graveyards project is a one-year pilot project that has identified two graveyards in Carlow town that offer meaningful benefits to actions to encourage communities to increase the biodiversity of the area - €15,300

Biodiversity Awareness - The Carlow County Library Service consists of four buildings and curtilage in four different towns of Carlow, namely Bagenalstown, Borris, Tullow and Carlow. The project aims to assist the local community read the wild landscape that we wish to nurture within the curtilage of the library domain. The community, of various ages and backgrounds, will be encouraged to read about the ‘wild’ in book form in the library and then go outside the building to learn how to read the ‘wild’ in nature - €8,500

Pollinators - The one-year projects aims to offer the community an opportunity to sit down and take in some of the biodiversity, in what is a concrete business space. This will be facilitated by appropriate planters, made from recycled materials, which are planted with pollinator friendly plants - €8,500

The LBAF scheme represents a commitment to support implementation of the Plan at community, county and regional level, and recognises the importance of the work carried out by local authorities through their biodiversity and heritage officers.

All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive funding this year, with a total of 128 projects approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, dune restoration, wetland surveys and biodiversity awareness and training.

Projects approved this year include:

A collaboration between 9 local authorities on the invasive Quagga Mussel in the river Shannon

Lesser Horseshoe Bat survey in Cork City

Mayo Wetland County survey

Leitrim Local Biodiversity Action / Pollinator Plan training and outreach events

Wetland restoration in Fingal County Council

Invasive species control in Kilkenny



The public consultation for Ireland’s 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan launched on September 1 and submissions are invited through www.gov.ie/biodiversityplan.

The public consultation will close on November 9 and the 4th NBAP will be published in early 2023.