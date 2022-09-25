Search

25 Sept 2022

Abolition of public in-patient charges for children under 16  welcomed in Carlow

Abolition of public in-patient charges for children under 16  welcomed in Carlow

The Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) (No.2) Act 2022 removes the acute public in-patient charge of €80 per day (including day-case charges) for children under 16 years of age in all public hospitals

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

25 Sept 2022 5:53 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow and party spokesperson on children, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement by her party colleague and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, that, with effect from Wednesday September 21, public in-patient charges for children under 16 years have been abolished in all public hospitals.

The Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) (No.2) Act 2022 removes the acute public in-patient charge of €80 per day (including day-case charges) for children under 16 years of age in all public hospitals. Following enactment of the legislation before the summer recess, the Minister for Health signed the Commencement Order providing for the removal of charges from today. 

Ministers announce new ‘Ready to Build’ Scheme for Carlow

Landmark reform of State Pension System welcomed in Carlow

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“Better access, together with affordability and improved quality are amongst Fianna Fail’s top priorities in healthcare. I am delighted that from today, children under 16 will no longer be charged when accessing public in-patient care as a patient in our public hospitals.

“This significant change to healthcare provision in Ireland is focused towards easing the financial burden of parents or guardians when bringing their child to hospital for in-patient care.

“In the context of current cost-of-living challenges this is another important commitment by Fianna Fail in Government towards affordability, as it will make our public hospitals free for children when they require access to treatment as a public patient.

“This initiative builds on the introduction of free contraception for women aged 17-25 that I launched last week.”   

The Carlow TD concluded: “Fianna Fail’s goal in healthcare is to help ensure that care is accessible and affordable and that cost is not a significant consideration when people need access to in-patient treatment and healthcare more generally.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media