Popular pharmacy in Carlow set to close its doors
Sam McCauleys pharmacy located in Carlow Shopping centre is set to close its doors at the end of October.
The pharmacy has been operating in the centre since 1994.
This adds another blow to the centre located on Kennedy Avenue, following Penneys departure earlier in the year.
Sam McCauleys in Fairgreen Shopping Centre will remain open.
