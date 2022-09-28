How much will a Bentley set you back?

Bentley is now selling its models for an average of £189,000, the brand has revealed.

Announced as part of a presentation at the launch of its new Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, Bentley also said it is now generating an impressive 23.3 per cent return on sales.

The luxury car brand has seen its profits soar as a result, with Bentley making £355m in the first half of 2022.

The brand has been helped by parent owners Volkswagen channeling semiconductors – of which there is a global shortage – to the luxury brand as it has higher profit margins than other firms in the group. Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini has also benefited because of the chip shortage for the same reason.

Bentley’s current line-up includes the Continental GT and GTC, along with the Flying Spur saloon and Bentayga SUV. This latter model’s line-up is now growing with an Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version, which is 18cm longer, benefitting rear legroom for passengers.

Priced from £211,400, the Bentayga EWB is also available with a business class-style rear seat option, which costs from £8,400, and came as a request from a customer demanding more space in the rear seats of their SUV.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors, said: “The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants.

“Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design.

“In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in.”