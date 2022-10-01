Your chance to take part in ‘Generations’ Food & Drink Publication in Carlow

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office & Library Service have launched an exciting, new project for Carlow called “Generations – A Food & Drink Story.” This initiative will be developed over the coming months.

Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office under its work with the ‘Taste in Carlow’ brand plan to develop a new publication in the form of a cookbook called “Generations – A Food & Drink Story”.

The publication will have 19 features on people who will tell a short story of their relationships, their links to County Carlow, their passion for food and provide a family recipe with links to local produce.

The concept of “generations” is that the stories will be told in generational pairings such as mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, mothers and sons or grandparents and grandchildren and the recipes they have passed down to each other. The book will be designed by award winning designers Alhaus.

Speaking about the project Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said:

“I love this project. At its core is community which is the essence of what County Carlow is about.” Brian continued to say “we want this publication to have people from all aspects of life in Carlow and I’d encourage all to put themselves forward for this project”.

Commenting on the project, Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“We are really excited to be working on this project with our colleagues in the library service and we hope that people engage in this early stage in the project.”

Séamus continued to say “this book will be made available to the library national network when published and will act as a marketing and information piece of Carlow’s Food & Drink History. It will also be on public sale for people to keep or to give as a gift associated with Carlow”.

Concluding he said “We look forward to adding the ‘Taste in Carlow – Generations Cookbook’ to our arsenal of Food & Drink assets for the County which tell the untold passion and innovation of inventive County Carlow cooks.”

This project is being conducted in association with the Library Services and John Shortall County Librarian said:

“We are delighted as a Library Service to be working with the Local Enterprise Office as part of this Taste in Carlow project.”

John continued to say “for me as a librarian, the written word allows for the sharing of ideas, memories, events, stories and other facets of the human experience in a manner completely unparalleled by anything else. This coupled with peoples’ passion for food linked to community has in my view the foundations of an amazing publication for the County”.

Anyone with an association to County Carlow is invited to put themselves forward for participation in the project by October 14, 2022.

To participate expression of interested can be completed by logging onto Show (submit.com) or by calling 059-9129783.