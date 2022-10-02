People of Carlow asked to show their true colours in aid of World Jersey day

Humanitarian aid agency GOAL is appealing to people all over Ireland to show their true colours by getting on their kit for GOAL Jersey Day, which takes place on Friday October 14, 2022, in partnership with Folens.

To sign up to GOAL Jersey Day, please visit jerseyday.org.

School students, employees and members of organisations across the country are being encouraged to don their favourite County, Club, Country or Provincial team jersey to raise vital funds to help GOAL’s lifesaving work with vulnerable communities all over the world.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising & Communications, Eamon Sharkey, said:

“GOAL Jersey Day is one of Ireland’s longest running fundraisers, and has been in existence for more than three decades. Now more than ever GOAL needs the continued support of the Irish people who have never been found wanting in supporting the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“Schools and companies look forward to GOAL Jersey Day every year and it is a day when people can come together, have fun, and give to communities in need at the same time.”

Funds raised from GOAL Jersey Day will go towards the agency's life changing work in emergency response, health, nutrition, and livelihoods in 15 countries. Last year alone, GOAL reached more than 18.5 million people with lifechanging support in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and more recently in Ukraine, with humanitarian aid being delivered to people impact by the ongoing conflict.

“This year the support of the people of Ireland is more crucial than ever as global crises continue to have an impact on the world’s poorest countries,” said Eamon Sharkey.

“The combined impact of Covid-19, Climate Change and Conflict is having a devastating effect on global food security. This is especially acute in East Africa, where 23 million people are experiencing crisis levels of hunger. GOAL is responding, delivering water, food and medical aid, but we need your support this Jersey Day.”

Elizabeth Ivory, Head of Marketing & Comms, Folens said:

“We are delighted to partner with GOAL as part of our Folens Giving Programme. GOAL Jersey Day helps to raise vital funds for vulnerable communities across the world, and we are delighted to help raise awareness of this great initiative.”

GOAL Jersey Day takes place on Friday October 14, 2022, in partnership with Folens. As well as showing solidarity and support for some of the world’s most vulnerable communities, primary and secondary schools that register will be entered for a draw to win a €1,000 prize from Folens. To sign up for GOAL Jersey Day, please visit jerseyday.org.