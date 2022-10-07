Search

07 Oct 2022

Removal of VAT on HRT will deliver better health experiences for women - Carlow TD

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

07 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has said a move by Government to remove VAT from hormone replacement therapy (HRT) demonstrates Fianna Fáil's commitment to listen to women and respond with action.

A zero VAT rate already applies to oral medication and this has now been extended to non-oral medicine (i.e. gels and patches) as part of Budget 2023.  

Welcoming this news, Deputy Murnane O'Connor said:

"In Government, Fianna Fáil have listened to women across the country who have shared their experiences of menopause.  These women had a clear ask which involved a change in the approach to supporting them.

"I'm proud to say that there has been huge investment, throughout 2021 and 2022, in women’s health with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, securing funding for six specialist menopause clinics, most of which are already open.

"The removal of VAT on HRT will improve equality of access to these products for women experiencing menopause. This is as an important part of an integrated solution to delivering better health experiences for women before, during and after the menopause."

