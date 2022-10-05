RTÉ announces Heineken Champions Cup broadcast schedule

RTÉ has announced that it has secured live broadcast rights to a select number of Heineken Champions Cup games, for the next two seasons, including host broadcaster rights for the final in Dublin this May. The agreement sees RTÉ providing live free-to-air coverage of eight games per season across 2022-2024.

RTÉ has confirmed that it will broadcast the following games live and free-to-air on RTÉ Two television and on RTÉ Player in 2022/2023:

Sunday 11th Dec - 1515 KO Round One: Munster Rugby vs. Stade Toulousain

Friday 16th Dec - 2000 KO Round Two: Leinster Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby

Saturday 14th Jan - 1515 KO Round Three: Munster Rugby vs. Northampton Saints

Saturday 21st Jan – 1515 KO Round Four: Leinster Rugby vs. Racing 92

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of one game from each subsequent round up to and including the final in Dublin on Saturday 20th of May 2023.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “The Heineken Champions Cup is a tournament that is much loved and followed by fans throughout the country. This agreement enables us to deliver live free-to-air coverage of the tournament over the next two seasons and to host broadcast the final this season which takes place in Dublin in May”.

RTÉ will also continue to cover the Heineken Champions Cup on RTÉ Radio 1.