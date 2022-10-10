Carlow takes the crown for most prepared county for electric vehicles

The Irish Government have stated that by 2030 there will be nearly 1 million electric cars on the roads.

As part of the Climate Action Plan, it is clear to see that across the country and the world we are moving towards more sustainable practices to cut down carbon emissions and electric vehicles are a huge factor.

If you already own an electric car or have been thinking about purchasing one, Chill have created the Irish Electric Vehicle Report to find out how prepared each Irish county is for the future upsurge in electric vehicles.

By analysing factors such as the number of car charging stations, the number of electric vehicle dealerships, and the costs of petrol and diesel to identify who can save the most by making the switch, and Carlow has came out on top.

Carlow takes the crown

Carlow came out on top as the best county in Ireland for electric vehicles. With 3.1 charging stations per 10k of the population and the second-most EV dealerships for the population at 1.8, Carlow clearly has the capacity for the rise of the EV.

As fuel prices continue to rise, as will the potential savings for switching to an EV. Taking into account the average petrol prices in each county in comparison to the average electric vehicle charging cost, we discovered the counties which could save the most money.

As one of Ireland’s most expensive places to live, it’s little surprise that Dublin is the county that has the most expensive fuel and could save the most in the long term by purchasing an electric vehicle.

You can read the full EV report here.