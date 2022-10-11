CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy with bright spells and persistent rain

It will be a largely dry day today (October 11) with a mix of cloud and some bright spells, however more persistent rain will arrive to Atlantic coastal counties by late afternoon.
According to Met Éireann, maximum temperatures will be between 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
Tonight, outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards across the country early tonight along with areas of mist and drizzle.
Lowest temperatures generally ranging from 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
Tomorrow, long dry periods will develop along with some bright spells and there is a chance of persistent rain returning to some southwestern counties towards evening.
Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.
The Blizzards will be in the Visual Carlow this Friday, October 14 to present their show 'The Blizzards Unplugged'.
Electric Ireland has more than 1.1 million residential electricity customers and over 700,000 residential gas customers.
The Irish Government have stated that by 2030 there will be nearly 1 million electric cars on the roads
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.