ALERT: Residents of Carlow housing estate advised of possible water outage

Residents of a Carlow housing estate are being advised of possible water outages.
According to a notice published by Carlow County Council, water serving Dolmen Heights and Kernanstown Industrial Estate, Hacketstown Road may need to be turned off between 9pm tonight (October 13) and 3am tomorrow (October 14).
This is due to the facilitation of essential works.
For enquiries, contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278.
