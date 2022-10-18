Carlow towns to hold Fire Station Open Night as part of Fire Safety Week 2022
Carlow Town, Bagenalstown, Tullow and Hacketstown fire stations will hold a Fire Station Open Night as part of this year's Fire Safety Week in Carlow.
FIRE STATION OPEN NIGHT— Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service (@CarlowFire) October 18, 2022
As part of Fire Safety Week 2022, Carlow County Fire Service will be holding an open night in each of our Fire Stations, Carlow Town, Bagenalstown, Tullow and Hacketstown this Thursday night, October 21st from 6pm until 7:30pm#22FSW #STOPFIRE pic.twitter.com/xnppEHAiQO
The open night for each fire station will be this Thursday evening, October 20 from 6pm until 7:30pm.
Imran Haider, Barn Manager & Work Rider for Willie Mullins, Co Carlow, one of nine winners of a Irish Thoroughbred Industry Employee Award sponsored by Godolphin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.