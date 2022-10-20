Search

20 Oct 2022

Planning permission granted for significant renovations at Carlow GAA club

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

20 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

Planning permission for significant renovations at a Carlow GAA club has been granted. 

The changes include a new entrance location and car-parking layout to grounds at Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club, as well as the erection of flood lighting to existing playing pitch, and the construction of walking track to perimeter of existing playing pitch.

Low level lighting for a walking track will also be put in place, as well as the construction of sheltered/covered access for supporters adjacent to existing playing pitch, installation of Solar PV panel array on roof area of existing clubhouse building and all ancillary site works. 

The decision was made by Carlow County Council last week (October 13). 

