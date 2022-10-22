Planning application lodged for construction of 16 apartments in a Carlow town

A planning application for the construction of apartments at a retail store in a Carlow town has been lodged.
Carlow County Council received the application from Edmondbay Developments Ltd this week (October 20) for the change of use of a site on Main Street, Hacketstown.
Full planning permission is sought for the change of use of the first floor portion of the existing retail unit for use as 2 no. residential apartments (1. no. 1-bedroom apartment and 1 no. 2-bedroom apartment, as well as for the change of use of remainder of site for residential use.
If permission is granted, works will include the demolition of a portion of the commercial retail store to the rear of the existing retail unit, as well as the construction of a 2.5 storey building containing 16 apartments.
The new building is expected to contain 14 2-bedroom apartments and 2 3-bedroom apartments, with associated parking and services at ground level.
A decision is expected in mid-December 2022.
Carlow SFC champions Palatine come up against Wicklow winners St Patricks in the first round of the Leinster Championship this evening (Saturday, October 22 - 8pm).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.