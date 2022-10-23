Carlow council receives planning application for 42-home housing development

Carlow County Council has received a planning application for the construction of a 42-home housing development.
The application was submitted this month by Burren Precast Concrete Ltd for a site at Fenagh, Co Carlow.
If permission is granted, the development will consist of 26 two-storey semi-detached homes, six two-storey terrace dwellings, new site entrance, internal site roads and connections to services.
It will also include public open space, landscaping, boundaries, a small memorial park with seating to part of the roadside boundary and all associated siteworks.
A decision is due in mid-December 2022.
