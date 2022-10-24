MISSING: Gardaí seek public assistance to find 15-year-old Carlow girl

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Carlow teenager.
According to Gardaí, 15-year-old Melissa McDonnell went missing from Killeshin Road in Carlow on Friday October 21.
She is 5'3" in height and of slim build with dark blonde hair and green eyes.
When last seen Melissa was wearing a pink dress and a dark leather jacket.
Anyone with any information on Melissa's whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.