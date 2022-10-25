An Bord Pleanála greenlights construction of water activity centre in Carlow

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Carlow County Council for the construction of a water activity centre.

A decision to approve the application - which was submitted by the council in October 2021 - was made recently (October 11 2022) with a number of conditions.

Works undertaken in the existing public park at Carlow Town Park will consist of a two-storey facilities building with mono-pitch roof containing changing rooms, storage area, drying room, showers, community space and training room.

A 1.5 storey café building will also be constructed with an outdoor south-facing terrace, seating area, kitchen and storage area.

A canopy will cover the space between the facilities building and café, and new public access will be created from the activity centre to Bachelor's Walk comprising steps and a seating area.

A single storey boat storage building will be built, as well as car and bicycle parking facilities, public lighting to pedestrian areas, and a landscaped central space.

The application also accounts for the removal of existing public toilets and storage containers adjacent to the site, and the removal of existing trees to facilitate the works.

Conditions include compliance with nature conservation requirements, the incorporation of swift nest boxes and bat bricks into the fabric of the buildings, as well as pre-construction bat and otter surveys.