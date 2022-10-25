CARLOW WEATHER: Some sunny spells with persistent rain today (Oct 25)

There will be sunny spells this morning and some scattered showers in Munster and west Connacht.
During this afternoon, persistent rain will develop in the south and spread northwards this evening. It will be heavy at times, especially in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southeasterly winds freshening.
Early tonight, rain will continue to spread northwards and will clear with showers following. Some of the showers will he heavy overnight with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Mild and windy with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds.
The partial solar eclipse is expected to begin in Ireland at 10.06am and end at 11.40am on Tuesday (Maximum view at 10.52am).
