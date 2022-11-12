Search

12 Nov 2022

People in Carlow encouraged to fill out online survey on affordable housing

People in Carlow encouraged to fill out online survey on affordable housing

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Nov 2022 11:53 AM

People in Carlow are being encouraged to complete an online survey to determine the level of interest in affordable housing in the county. 

According to Carlow County Council, the results of the survey will help to establish the need for affordable housing in Carlow and to plan its subsequent delivery. 

The council has also issued a reminder that completion of the survey does not imply eligibility or convey approval in any form to a future offer of affordable housing by Carlow County Council. 

It is also not a waiting list and will not determine priority. 

Data submitted as part of the survey submission will reportedly be retained and used for a number of uses. 

This includes the establishment of a register of provisional interest in affordable housing provided by Carlow County Council, to make further contact with applicants to confirm continuing interest and for final confirmation of actual interest, and the potential onward transfer of data to a register maintained by the council of confirmed interest, which can be used as part of the process for final evaluation, prior to provisional approval for affordable housing. 

Data will also be used for potential onward transfer to the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage or the Housing Agency as part of any evaluation or approval process associated with affordable housing, and as a base register from which a list of approved applications will be derived to be passed on to a builder/developer of affordable homes. 

Anyone interested can fill in the survey by clicking here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media