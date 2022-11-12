People in Carlow encouraged to fill out online survey on affordable housing

People in Carlow are being encouraged to complete an online survey to determine the level of interest in affordable housing in the county.

According to Carlow County Council, the results of the survey will help to establish the need for affordable housing in Carlow and to plan its subsequent delivery.

The council has also issued a reminder that completion of the survey does not imply eligibility or convey approval in any form to a future offer of affordable housing by Carlow County Council.

It is also not a waiting list and will not determine priority.

Data submitted as part of the survey submission will reportedly be retained and used for a number of uses.

This includes the establishment of a register of provisional interest in affordable housing provided by Carlow County Council, to make further contact with applicants to confirm continuing interest and for final confirmation of actual interest, and the potential onward transfer of data to a register maintained by the council of confirmed interest, which can be used as part of the process for final evaluation, prior to provisional approval for affordable housing.

Data will also be used for potential onward transfer to the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage or the Housing Agency as part of any evaluation or approval process associated with affordable housing, and as a base register from which a list of approved applications will be derived to be passed on to a builder/developer of affordable homes.

Anyone interested can fill in the survey by clicking here.