People encouraged to attend Carlow Flower Club's Christmas gala this month

People are encouraged to attend Carlow Flower Club's Christmas gala this month.
The entry fee for the event - which takes place on Tuesday November 29 at 8pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel - is €10 and will include mulled wine and mince pies.
This year's gala demonstration will be by an award-winning flower designer, Chelsea Gold winner and dahlia breeder named Christopher White of Three Gates Nursing in Dublin.
All arrangements will be raffled on the night and people are encouraged to come along to get some beautiful ideas for Christmas décor.
Proceeds will support the Irish Alzheimer Society.
