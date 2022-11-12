Man bleeding from the head after Carlow assault - Gardaí

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault in Carlow.
According to Gardaí, a man was found lying on the ground bleeding from the head on Kennedy Avenue in Carlow Town after being alerted by members of the public.
The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital by ambulance.
The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 6).
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact Carlow Garda Station.
