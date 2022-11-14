CARLOW WEATHER: Rain and wind with dry sunny spells

Rain will clear this morning (November 14) to become mainly dry and sunny for a time, with cloud building from the southwest through the afternoon bringing rain later as southeast winds increase.
Expect highest temperatures of between 9 to 12 degrees.
Tonight, it will be wet and windy at first as the rain tracks northeastwards, becoming drier for a time before showers follow, mainly affecting the south and west.
Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer westerly as the rain clears.
Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in the south and west, 4 to 6 degrees elsewhere.
