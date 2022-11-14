Search

14 Nov 2022

Opportunity for Carlow businesses to learn about growth strategies for 2023

Economist Jim Power

Reporter:

David Power

14 Nov 2022 5:53 PM

Those running businesses in Carlow will have the opportunity to learn about growth strategies for 2023 as well as hearing from an impressive range of speakers. 

The owners and managers of businesses in Co Carlow are being encouraged to use a free upcoming business breakfast seminar as an opportunity to start planning their growth strategies for next year.

The breakfast seminar, entitled #Forward23, is being organised by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office in association with Harney Nolan Charted Accountants and the South East Technological University.

It will be held from 7:45-9:30am in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Tuesday 22nd November. Attendance will be free but must be booked in advance.

The seminar will focus on key themes arising for businesses in the current changing business environment and how Carlow owners and managers can adapt to them to deliver growth and sustainability for their businesses.

It is hoped the event will inform, inspire and engage the key leaders and decisionmakers in Carlow businesses to take a proactive approach to business planning and to face any challenges 2023 might present with confidence.

A range of speakers will discuss issues of change within individual businesses and within the business environment. The panel will be facilitated by Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise in Carlow County Council.

Keynote speaker will be the prominent economist and author Jim Power. He will be joined on the morning by Change Management Consultant Joan Baker, accountant Tony Harney from Harney Nolan and Larry Banville, programme director in SETU.

The organisers say each speaker will bring a unique perspective to the event and will challenge Carlow businesses to prepare for 2023 in a strategic manner.

Places at the #Forward23 breakfast seminar are free but numbers attending will be limited. Carlow business owners and managers wishing to attend can book their place online now on the Local Enterprise Office Carlow website https://www.localenterprise. ie/Carlow/Training-Events/ Online-Bookings/-forward2023- Breakfast-Seminar-in- association-with-Harney-Nolan- SETU.html

 

