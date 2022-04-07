RACING: Day 2 tips for the 2022 Aintree Grand National Festival

Day two of the 2022 Grand National Festival takes centre-stage on Friday with a competitive seven-race card. The action at the track gets underway at 1.45pm and concludes at 5.15pm.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide, with showers forecast at the track. Check out the latest odds at Betfair

1.45pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 4f)

A typically ultra-competitive running of this event. Defending champion Tronador is deeply respected along with the ultra-progressive Cobblers Dream. However, Langer Dan was well fancied for the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival before being brought-down and he gets the vote here.

Selection: Langer Dan

2.20pm Top Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

El Fabiolo is a fascinating runner for Willie Mullins having landed a Tramore event earlier on this term, whilst Aucunrisque captured the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton in February. However, preference is for Jonbon. The six-year-old was a fine second to stable companion Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat.

Selection: Jonbon

2.55pm Mildmay Novices’ Chase (3m)

Just the four runners but a race to savour with Ahoy Senor, Bravemansgame, Fury Road and L’Homme Presse doing battle. L’Homme Presse was a brilliant winner of the Marsh Novices’ Chase when getting the better of Ahoy Senor at the Cheltenham Festival and the pair both command serious respect along with the sole Irish challenger Fury Road. However, preference is for the unbeaten Bravemansgame who was a late withdrawal of the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham and therefore comes into this race fresh. He is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Bravemansgame

3.30pm Marsh Chase (2m 4f)

Funambule Sivola is greatly respected following his excellent second in the Champion Chase, whilst course scorers Allmankind and Editeur Du Gite are others who warrant a mention along with prolific winner Sceau Royal. However, Fakir D’oudairies won this race in fine style last year and it looks telling that connections decided to bypass Cheltenham in favour of this event.

Selection: Fakir D’oudairies

4.05pm Topham Handicap Chase (2m 5f)

Mister Coffey ran a race full of promise in defeat at the Cheltenham Festival and has to be respected along with five Star Getaway. Killer Clown and Royal Rendezvous have both tasted success of late and warrant attention along with top-weight Royal Rendezvous. However, Notebook looks a fascinating runner for Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead. The nine-year-old is a former Grade One scorer and he might just take to this unique test over the Grand National fences.

Selection: Notebook

4.40pm Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (3m)

Banbridge won the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival and is respected along with the unexposed Gelino Bello. Harry Redknapp is represented by Bowtogreatness who has improved all season, whilst Stag Horn bids to get back to winning ways having been pulled-up in the Albert Bartlett. However, Skytastic has been kept fresh for this assignment and he won in game style at Ascot last time out. He looks a fascinating player here.

Selection: Skytastic

5.15pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Faivoir brings strong form to the table and is respected along with last time out scorers Washington, Homme Public and Mandarin Monarch. However, Whizz Kid is thoroughly unexposed after just three starts over hurdles and has won in fine style on both occasions. He looks interesting on handicap debut off a mark of 125 in the finale.

Selection: Whizz Kid