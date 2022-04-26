Punchestown Tips: All the best bets on Day 1 - Tuesday, April 26

Day one of the Punchestown Festival takes centre-stage on Tuesday afternoon with an excellent eight-race card. The start of five days of brilliant action at the track, the action gets underway at 3.40pm and concludes at 7.45pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Yielding and there is watering taking place at the track. The forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find the more tips at Irishracing.com

3.40pm Listed Mares’ Novice Hurdle (2m)

Dinoblue and Grangee were fourth and sixth respectively in a Grade One at Fairyhouse earlier this month. However, preference is for Party Central for Gordon Elliott. The six-year-old is a three-time winner this term and travelled with plenty of zest on her latest start at the Cheltenham Festival before eventually tiring to finish seventh in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. However, she is forgiven that effort and is taken to return to winning ways here.

Selection: Party Central

4.15pm Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle (2m)

Mighty Potter failed to fire in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but is a Grade One winner this term. Dysart Dynamo pulled hard and looked to be losing the battle when falling in the same contest and with that in mind, Sir Gerhard is difficult to oppose. Unbeaten over hurdles, he was brilliant in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and will be tough to beat dropping back in trip here.

Selection: Sir Gerhard

4.50pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Farout disappointed at Fairyhouse last time out, but is interesting given Paul Townend retains the ride. Eskylane has to carry top-weight, but is also respected, but Glan looks the one to be with. He was very impressive when powering to victory at Fairyhouse last time out and despite 7lb rise, he looks tough to beat here.

Selection: Glan

5.25pm Grade One Champion Chase (2m)

A thrilling tussle between heavyweight stable companions Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi. The former was a facile winner of the Champion Chase and is the pick of Paul Townend. However, Chacun Pour Soi was a facile winner of this event last term and despite falling in the Champion Chase, all of his best form has come in Ireland. He gets the vote with quicker ground potentially more in his favour.

Selection: Chacun Pour Soi

6.00pm Bumper (2m)

Tricky to get a handle on this race with Gordon Elliott having four runners. Jamie Codd has picked €200,000 Caldwell Potter who is a brother to Grade One scorer Mighty Potter and he clearly makes appeal on pedigree. Willie Mullins has two runners and son Patrick has chosen Rocco Ray who was purchased for €46,000 and is another to note.

Selection: Caldwell Potter

6.35pm Grade One Champion Novice Chase (3m)

The likes of Millers Bank, Lifetime Ambition, Fury Road and Beacon Edge all command respect, but this could rest between Bob Olinger and Capodanno. The latter is trained by Willie Mullins and finished fourth in the Marsh Novices’ Chase last time out. He should improve for that outing, but preference is for Bob Olinger. The seven-year-old was a fortuitous winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase, but he does give the impression that a step up to three miles would suit and he gets the verdict here.

Selection: Bob Olinger

7.10pm Cross Country Chase (3m 1f)

De Nordener has won a brace of point-to-points this year and is respected for that man Enda Bolger on Rules debut. However, Good Bye Sam represents Willie and Patrick Mullins and gets the vote. Second to subsequent Cheltenham Festival hero Billaway on his Irish debut, he finally got off the mark at the third time of asking for Mullins at Tramore in April. He looks capable of more progression here.

Selection: Good Bye Sam

7.45pm Bumper (2m)

Lisnagar Fortune is a half-brother to Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar and clearly warrants attention on debut for Willie Mullins, but Gordon Elliott has another fascinating newcomer in €220,000 purchase Firm Footings. The four-year-old is a half-brother to Monalee and is taken to make a winning start in the finale.

Selection: Firm Footings