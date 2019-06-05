JOBS ALERT: Penneys in Carlow now looking for a Weekend Manager
Any interest?
File photo
Penneys in Carlow is now looking for a Weekend Manager.
Role: Weekend Manager
Sales and Commercial Focus – Maximising sales, opportunities and performance
Drive and monitor sales in your department ensuring that all targets are met as directed by the senior management team
Skills/Knowledge/Experience:
3 years store-based retail experience
2 years fashion value retail experience
2 years team leadership experience
Close: June 14 of 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on