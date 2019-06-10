JOBS ALERT: Nua Healthcare now hiring a Social Care Administrator in Carlow

Nua Healthcare are now hiring a Social Care Administrator in Ballyknock in Carlow.

They are seeking applications from energetic and enthusiastic individuals to join their team for the above position.

The successful candidate will be afforded all necessary training and development in line with the role.

Candidates must be highly motivated, creative and experienced with a passion for engaging with clients on a daily basis.

Nua Healthcare specialises in providing Residential care, Community outreach and Day services to adults and children with complex support requirements on both the Intellectual Disability and Mental Health spectrums.

