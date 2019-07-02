'This is not a summer job and is not open to students,' SPAR Ballon recruiting

SPAR Ballon is recruiting "experienced shop and deli staff" on a part time basis working 16-24 hours per week.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: "Must be fully flexible and available for all shifts across 7 days.

"Mornings and evenings required. Experience is necessary in all areas, this is not a summer job and is not open to students.

"Please apply via email with an up to date CV to managerballon@gmail.com outlining experience. Immediate start for the right candidate."