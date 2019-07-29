JOBS ALERT: Red Bull are now hiring Student Brand Managers at IT Carlow

Red Bull are now hiring Student Brand Managers at IT Carlow.

Red Bull Student Brand Managers are a part of the most dynamic and empowered student ambassador program in the world.

Their SBM's are passionate about Red Bull and share their love for the brand with their peers.

The goals of the Student Brand Manager program are to reach new students, excite students, increase sales and manage the Red Bull brand on a university level.

Richmond Marketing is the Distribution Partner for Red Bull in Ireland.

For the full job description, click here.