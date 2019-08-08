'Get involved,' VISUAL in Carlow Town issue appeal for volunteers for unique roles

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

VISUAL Centre in Carlow Town

"Get involved," VISUAL in Carlow Town has issued an appeal for volunteers for unique roles at the centre.

VISUAL's volunteers enjoy free membership of their film club, special discount offers, previews, gallery talks and cultural day trips.