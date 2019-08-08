'Get involved,' VISUAL in Carlow Town issue appeal for volunteers for unique roles
Any interest?
VISUAL Centre in Carlow Town
"Get involved," VISUAL in Carlow Town has issued an appeal for volunteers for unique roles at the centre.
VISUAL's volunteers enjoy free membership of their film club, special discount offers, previews, gallery talks and cultural day trips.
Have a couple of hours to spare? Why not join our Volunteer teamhttps://t.co/yC61t83kCa pic.twitter.com/FZ0lErGIql— Visual Carlow (@VisualCarlow) August 7, 2019
