JOBS ALERT: Popular Carlow restaurant recruiting for experienced and passionate chef

Teddy's Café in Carlow Town are recruiting for two passionate and experienced chefs to join their busy team in BOTH of their locations at Teddy's Restaurant Carlow and Cafe 1 Castlecomer (where they have a new purpose built kitchen).

The positions available are full-time.

Weekends are included on a rotational basis.

The successful candidate should:

• Have adequate experience.

• Have a strong work ethic.

• Be able to work off their own initiative.

• Have a love for the food industry & cooking.

• Be a team player with good communication skills to work comfortably alongside our current chefs.

• Be reliable.

• Have suitable qualifications and be trained and up to date in HACCP.

And the best part as most chefs would agree, is that the business guarantees no nights as they close at 6pm daily in Teddy's Carlow and 5pm in Cafe 1 Castlecomer.

For more information or if you feel you are the right candidate for the position, apply to their management team by email.

Also, please state on the email whether you're interested in the Carlow, Castlecomer or both of the positions.

Cafe1carlow@gmail.com

OR

Call in to them upstairs in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre Carlow or Cafe 1 Castlecomer and speak to a member of management.