JOBS ALERT: Carlow Nissan looking for someone to join their growing team at new garage
Great news!
JOBS ALERT
Carlow Nissan are HIRING a at their new garage in Carlow.
They are looking for a service advisor.
The O'Donoghue family have purchased a premises at Staplestown in the Wexford Road Business Park for their new Carlow Nissan dealership.
It is located where the old Opel garage used to be or where Fine Framers and Steeltech Sheds are now just outside Carlow Town and off the Ballinacarrig Roundabout.
