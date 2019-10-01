JOBS: Carlow County Council are hiring Retained Firefighters in Tullow and Bagenalstown
Interested?
File photo
Are you, or do you have a friend or family member interested in a career in the Fire & Rescue Service?
Carlow Fire & Rescue Service are currently recruiting for the following positions:
Retained Firefighter, Muinebheag Fire Brigade
Retained Firefighter, Tullow Fire Brigade
Wholetime Station Officer, Carlow Town Fire Brigade
For more information on the roles and for copies of application forms, please visit Carlow County Council’s Job’s Vacancies website: http://www.carlow.ie/jobs/
Closing date for receipt of applications is 12:00 noon on Wednesday, October 9.
