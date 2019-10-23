JOBS ALERT: Mount Wolseley Hotel and Spa now hiring and some of the benefits are tasty!
Hotel is hiring due to an expansion of their spa facility
JOBS ALERT
Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort are now hiring for the following roles in Tullow, Carlow:
• Spa Receptionist
• Spa Therapists
• Senior Spa Therapists
These roles are ideal for someone who wishes to progress their career in all aspects of Spa & Beauty Therapy.
Benefits include:
Full in-house and external training
Company Spa, Golf and Leisure discounts
Reduced rates on Bed & Breakfast across the wider Hotel Group Properties
Free parking
