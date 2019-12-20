Sponsored
JOB ALERT: Carlow people! CJ Sheeran’s seeking to hire Production Operatives
Interested?
CJ Sheeran is Ireland’s largest manufacturer and recycler of timber packaging and pallets, providing a premium quality, sustainable and accredited packaging solution to Ireland and the UK’s diverse network of pallet consumers.
We are currently undergoing exceptional growth and now have a number of openings for Production Operatives to join our busy pallet productions plant in Mountrath, Co Laois.
Training and further education opportunities available with the position under our TalentTree Corporate Training and Development Programme.
Skills and Experience
Previous experience in a similar role advantageous
Able to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines
Energetic, hard-working and enthusiastic
An excellent team player
Strong communication skills
Can-do attitude
To apply
Please submit your CV FAO William Kirwan to william@cjs.ie or by post to CJ Sheeran Limited, Shannon Street, Mountrath, Co Laois, R32 RRX89.
