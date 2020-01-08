JOBS ALERT: Full-time opportunities at The Step House Hotel in south Carlow

Opportunities at The Step House Hotel:

- Junior Sous Chef

- Chef De Partie

- Pastry Chef (3/4 days per week)

Location: Borris, Co. Carlow

Employment Type: Full Time

Department: Kitchen

**Excellent Remuneration**

Previous experience of working in a busy kitchen brigade along with excellent culinary skills are essential for this role.

This is a unique property with a unique story and the successful candidate will be joining at a very exciting time. Reporting to Alan Foley, Head Chef.

Apply to reception@stephousehotel.ie