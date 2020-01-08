JOBS ALERT: Full-time opportunities at The Step House Hotel in south Carlow
Interested?
JOBS ALERT
Opportunities at The Step House Hotel:
- Junior Sous Chef
- Chef De Partie
- Pastry Chef (3/4 days per week)
Location: Borris, Co. Carlow
Employment Type: Full Time
Department: Kitchen
**Excellent Remuneration**
Previous experience of working in a busy kitchen brigade along with excellent culinary skills are essential for this role.
This is a unique property with a unique story and the successful candidate will be joining at a very exciting time. Reporting to Alan Foley, Head Chef.
Apply to reception@stephousehotel.ie
