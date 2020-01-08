JOBS ALERT: Full-time opportunities at The Step House Hotel in south Carlow

Interested?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

JOBS ALERT

Opportunities at The Step House Hotel:

- Junior Sous Chef
- Chef De Partie
- Pastry Chef (3/4 days per week)

Location: Borris, Co. Carlow
Employment Type: Full Time
Department: Kitchen
**Excellent Remuneration**

Previous experience of working in a busy kitchen brigade along with excellent culinary skills are essential for this role.

This is a unique property with a unique story and the successful candidate will be joining at a very exciting time. Reporting to Alan Foley, Head Chef.

Apply to reception@stephousehotel.ie 